NFL Transactions: Friday 11/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

 

49ers

Bengals

Browns

Buccaneers

Falcons

Patriots

  • Signed OL Michael Jordan (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Released OL Jalen McKenzie from their practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

  • Signed QB Daniel Jones (veteran) and LB Gabriel Murphy to their practice squad.
  • Released T Julian Pearl and TE Robert Tonyan from their practice squad.

 

