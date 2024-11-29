NFL Transactions: Friday 11/29

49ers
- Signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.
- Released OL Cameron Erving from their practice squad.
Bengals
- Signed OT Devin Cochran to their active roster.
Browns
- Signed LB Elerson Smith to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Signed LB Vi Jones to their active roster.
- Placed DB Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Signed DE Demone Harris to their active roster.
- Signed K Riley Patterson (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Released DB Dane Cruikshank from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed OL Michael Jordan (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Released OL Jalen McKenzie from their practice squad.
Titans
- Signed DB Daryl Worley to their active roster.
Vikings
- Signed QB Daniel Jones (veteran) and LB Gabriel Murphy to their practice squad.
- Released T Julian Pearl and TE Robert Tonyan from their practice squad.
