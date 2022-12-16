NFL Transactions: Friday 12/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Browns elevated WR Daylen Baldwin and LB Tae Davis to their active roster. (NFLTR)

  • Colts elevated LB Forrest Rhyne and CB Darrell Baker Jr to their active roster. (NFLTR)

  • Patriots signed LS Tucker Addington to their practice squad.
  • Patriots released OT Hunter Thedford from their practice squad.

