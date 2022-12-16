NFL Transactions: Friday 12/16

Broncos
- Broncos signed Olakunle Fatukasi to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
Colts
- Colts elevated LB Forrest Rhyne and CB Darrell Baker Jr to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed LS Tucker Addington to their practice squad.
- Patriots released OT Hunter Thedford from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams waived OLB Terrell Lewis. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated QB Anthony Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated CB Parry Nickerson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
