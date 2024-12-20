NFL Transactions: Friday 12/20

Cardinals
- Signed LB Milo Eifler to their active roster.
- Placed LB Jesse Luketa on injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Activated WR Marquise Brown from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Deon Bush and TE Anthony Firkser to their active roster.
- Placed TE Baylor Cupp on the practice squad injured list.
Colts
- Waived DB Ambry Thomas.
Ravens
- Waived WR Diontae Johnson.
- Elevated DB Desmond King and WR Anthony Miller to their practice squad.
Texans
- Elevated FB Andrew Beck and WR Jared Wayne to their active roster.
- Waived WR Steven Sims.
- Signed TE Irv Smith to their active roster.
