NFL Transactions: Friday 8/11

49ers
Bears
- Bears Claim OL Logan Stenberg Off Waivers From Lions, Waive WR Aron Cruickshank (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived WR Daylen Baldwin from injured reserve with a settlement.
Colts
- Colts TE La’Michael Pettway and DB Michael Tutsie reverted to injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants Cut WR Jeff Smith With Injury Settlement (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions Re-Signing WR/KR Kalif Raymond To Two-Year Extension (NFLTR)
- Bears Claim OL Logan Stenberg Off Waivers From Lions, Waive WR Aron Cruickshank (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints Cut WR Keke Coutee (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders Signing RB Damien Williams (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!