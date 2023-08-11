NFL Transactions: Friday 8/11

Nate Bouda
49ers

  • 49ers Signing DL Breeland Speaks (NFLTR)
  • 49ers Place CB Anthony Averett On Injured Reserve (NFLTR)

Bears

  • Bears Claim OL Logan Stenberg Off Waivers From Lions, Waive WR Aron Cruickshank (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns waived WR Daylen Baldwin from injured reserve with a settlement. 

Colts

  • Colts TE La’Michael Pettway and DB Michael Tutsie reverted to injured reserve.

Giants

  • Giants Cut WR Jeff Smith With Injury Settlement (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions Re-Signing WR/KR Kalif Raymond To Two-Year Extension (NFLTR)
Saints

  • Saints Cut WR Keke Coutee (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Raiders Signing RB Damien Williams (NFLTR)

