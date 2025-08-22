NFL Transactions: Friday 8/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Waived WR Jalen Virgil from injured reserve with a settlement.

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Signed DB Tre Avery.
  • Waived WR Jaden Smith with an injury designation.

Eagles

  • Placed WR Johnny Wilson on injured reserve.
  • Signed DE Jereme Robinson.

Giants

Jets

  • DB Ryan Cooper reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Vikings for DT Harrison Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Lions

Patriots

Steelers

Texans

  • Released TE Dalton Keene from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Waived WR Xavier Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Vikings

  • Traded DT Harrison Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

