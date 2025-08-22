NFL Transactions: Friday 8/22

Bills
- Waived WR Jalen Virgil from injured reserve with a settlement.
Broncos
- Waived DB Gregory Junior from injured reserve with a settlement.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB Tre Avery.
- Waived WR Jaden Smith with an injury designation.
Eagles
- Placed WR Johnny Wilson on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Jereme Robinson.
Giants
- Released WR Zach Pascal.
- Waived WR Jordan Bly, LB K.J. Cloyd, DB O’Donnell Fortune, LB Dyontae Johnson, WR Montrell Washington, and WR Jaison Williams.
Jets
- DB Ryan Cooper reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Vikings for DT Harrison Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
Lions
- Released G Keaton Sutherland from injured reserve with a settlement.
Patriots
- Released DT Kyle Peko and LB Monty Rice.
- Waived TE Jaheim Bell, RB Micah Bernard, DT Philip Blidi, DB Isaiah Bolden, TE Cole Fotheringham, WR Phil Lutz, DB R.J. Moten, DB Jordan Polk, G Tyrese Robinson, G Sidy Sow, RB Shane Watts, and QB Ben Wooldridge.
Steelers
- Released LS Jake McQuaide and QB Logan Woodside.
- Waived DB Kam Alexander, TE Kevin Foelsch, RB Evan Hull, DB Quindell Johnson, DB Kyler McMichael, G Doug Nester, T Julian Pearl, WR Mikey Victor, and DE Kenny Willekes.
Texans
- Released TE Dalton Keene from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Waived WR Xavier Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Vikings
- Traded DT Harrison Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
