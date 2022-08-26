NFL Transactions: Friday 8/26

Broncos
- Broncos LB Barrington Wade reverted to injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers WR Cyril Grayson reverted to injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys released TE Jeremy Sprinkle from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed TE Tucker Fisk. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released OT Rick Leonard.
- Falcons waived CB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.
Giants
- Giants signed K Ryan Santoso and WR Travis Toivonen. (NFLTR)
- Giants released S Andrew Adams. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived WR Bailey Gaither with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed K Jake Verity off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived QB Jake Luton and LB Grant Morgan.
Ravens
- Ravens activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed LB Tyus Bowser on the reserve/PUP list.
- Ravens signed P Cameron Dicker.
