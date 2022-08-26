NFL Transactions: Friday 8/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cowboys

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars claimed K Jake Verity off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars waived QB Jake Luton and LB Grant Morgan.

Ravens

  • Ravens activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens placed LB Tyus Bowser on the reserve/PUP list. 
  • Ravens signed P Cameron Dicker.

     

