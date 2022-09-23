NFL Transactions: Friday 9/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

Cleared Waivers:

Reverted to practice squad:

Browns

Raiders

  • Raiders signed DB Javelin Guidry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released G Jordan Meredith from their practice squad.

Rams

  • Rams signed TE Kendall Blanton off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed DB Shaun Jolly off of the Browns’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

