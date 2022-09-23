NFL Transactions: Friday 9/23

Cleared Waivers:
- LB Keir Thomas (LAR)
Reverted to practice squad:
- Browns TE Miller Forristall
- Browns WR Chester Rogers
- Steelers DE Delontae Scott
Browns
- Browns placed LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed DB Javelin Guidry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released G Jordan Meredith from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed TE Kendall Blanton off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed DB Shaun Jolly off of the Browns’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
