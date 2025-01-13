NFL Transactions: Monday 1/13

Broncos
- Signed LB K.J. Cloyd, DL Andrew Farmer, OL Nick Gargiulo, DL Matt Henningsen, S Tanner McCalister, DL Jordan Miller, CB Quinton Newsome, WR A.T. Perry, OL Will Sherman, CB Keidron Smith, CB Reese Taylor, OL Calvin Throckmorton, and TE Thomas Yassmin to futures contracts.
Cardinals
- Signed DB Ekow Boye-Doe, LB Elliott Brown, and G McClendon Curtis to futures contracts.
Chargers
- Signed G Karsen Barnhart, TE McCallan Castles, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, DL Christopher Hinton, LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, WR Jaylen Johnson, OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, OLB Caleb Murphy, RB Jaret Patterson, and S Kendall Williamson to futures contracts.
Packers
- Signed DL Deslin Alexandre, S Omar Brown, DL James Ester, CB Kamal Hadden, K Alex Hale, G Marquis Hayes, WR Julian Hicks, G/T Donovan Jennings, WR Cornelius Johnson, CB Kalen King, DL Jeremiah Martin, and TE Messiah Swinson to futures contracts.
Raiders
- Signed LB Jackson Mitchell to a futures contract.
Rams
- Elevated LB Keir Thomas to their active roster.
Steelers
- Moved LB Julius Welschof from their practice squad to the international practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed OT Marcellus Johnson to their practice squad.
- Released DT Travis Bell from their practice squad.
