NFL Transactions: Monday 1/13

Broncos

Cardinals

Chargers

Packers

  • Signed DL Deslin Alexandre, S Omar Brown, DL James Ester, CB Kamal Hadden, K Alex Hale, G Marquis Hayes, WR Julian Hicks, G/T Donovan Jennings, WR Cornelius Johnson, CB Kalen King, DL Jeremiah Martin, and TE Messiah Swinson to futures contracts.

Raiders

  • Signed LB Jackson Mitchell to a futures contract.

Rams

Steelers

  • Moved LB Julius Welschof from their practice squad to the international practice squad.

Vikings

  • Signed OT Marcellus Johnson to their practice squad.
  • Released DT Travis Bell from their practice squad.

