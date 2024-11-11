NFL Transactions: Monday 11/11

49ers
- Released DB Adrian Amos from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Nick McCloud to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Signed RB Gary Brightwell to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Released DB Russ Yeast from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- DE Sam Williams had his suspension lifted but remains on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Activated WR River Cracraft from injured reserve.
- Elevated LS Tucker Addington and OT Jackson Carman to their active roster.
- Placed OT Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Neil Farrell to their active roster.
Eagles
- Designated OT Jordan Mailata to return from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Signed DB Lamar Jackson to their practice squad.
Lions
- Waived LB Abraham Beauplan.
Packers
- Designated RB MarShawn Lloyd to return from injured reserve.
Rams
- Activated G Steve Avila and C Jonah Jackson from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Jonah Williams to their active roster.
- Waived G Logan Bruss.
Saints
- Waived C Connor McGovern.
Seahawks
- Claimed DT Brandon Pili off waivers from the Dolphins.
- Placed DB K’Von Wallace on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Josh Jobe to their active roster.
- Signed TE N’Keal Harry to their practice squad.
- Waived LB Tyrel Dodson.
Texans
- Received a roster exemption for DT Mario Edwards, who had his suspension lifted.
