NFL Transactions: Monday 11/4

49ers
- Designated RB Christian McCaffrey and C Jon Feliciano to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Traded OLB Baron Browning to the Cardinals.
Buccaneers
- Elevated WR Marquez Callaway and LB Vi Jones to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Traded for Broncos OLB Baron Browning.
- Waived DB Darren Hall.
Chiefs
- Elevated DB Nic Jones and WR Justyn Ross to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Released LS Matt Overton from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed LB Dallas Gant to their practice squad.
- Released G Braeden Daniels from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Released DB Tashaun Gipson.
- Placed G Cooper Hodges on injured reserve.
Lions
- Waived LB Abraham Beauplan and DT Chris Smith.
- WR Jameson Williams had his suspension lifted.
Steelers
- Signed OT Dylan Cook to their practice squad.
- Activated DB Cameron Sutton from the exempt list.
Texans
- Designated DE Jerry Hughes and DB Jeff Okudah to return from injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!