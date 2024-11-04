NFL Transactions: Monday 11/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Signed LB Dallas Gant to their practice squad.
  • Released G Braeden Daniels from their practice squad.

Jaguars

Lions

Steelers

  • Signed OT Dylan Cook to their practice squad.
  • Activated DB Cameron Sutton from the exempt list.

Texans

