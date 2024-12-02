NFL Transactions: Monday 12/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

 

Bengals

Broncos

  • Elevated G Nick Gargiulo to their active roster.

Browns

  • Elevated WR Kadarius Toney and WR Mike Woods to their active roster.
  • Signed DT Jowon Briggs from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Waived QB Bailey Zappe.

Buccaneers

Commanders

Eagles

Giants

Jets

Lions

Patriots

  • Released LB Joe Giles-Harris from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Andrew Parker to their practice squad.

Rams

Seahawks

 

