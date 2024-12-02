NFL Transactions: Monday 12/2

Bengals
- Signed LB Shaka Heyward from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived WR Trenton Irwin (vested veteran).
Broncos
- Elevated G Nick Gargiulo to their active roster.
Browns
- Elevated WR Kadarius Toney and WR Mike Woods to their active roster.
- Signed DT Jowon Briggs from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived QB Bailey Zappe.
Buccaneers
- Waived P Trenton Gill.
Commanders
- DB Kevon Seymour had his suspension lifted.
- Signed K Zane Gonzalez from their practice squad to the active roster.
Eagles
- Waived WR Parris Campbell (vested veteran).
Giants
- Placed DT Dexter Lawrence and TE Theo Johnson on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Cory Durden from the Rams practice squad to their active roster.
Jets
- Signed RB Kene Nwangwu from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Waived RB Israel Abanikanda.
Lions
- Signed DB Jamal Adams to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Released LB Joe Giles-Harris from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Andrew Parker to their practice squad.
Rams
- Claimed CB Emmanuel Forbes off waivers from the Commanders.
- Waived DB Charles Woods.
Seahawks
- Waived WR Laviska Shenault (vested veteran, fully guaranteed contract).
