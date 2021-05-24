NFL Transactions: Monday 5/24

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Broncos

Cowboys

Falcons

Lions

  • Lions signed OT Darrin Paulo. (NFLTR)

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings claimed C Cohl Cabral off of waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)

Leave a Reply