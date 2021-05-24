NFL Transactions: Monday 5/24

Broncos
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Johnnie Dixon. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed WR Tajae Sharpe. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed OT Darrin Paulo. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers released CB KeiVarae Russell. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed QB Blake Bortles. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed DT Caraun Reid. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived LB Chris Orr.
Raiders
- Raiders signed OL Patrick Omameh. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived QB Ryan Finley. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings claimed C Cohl Cabral off of waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)
