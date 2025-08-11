NFL Transactions: Monday 8/11

49ers
- Activated T Andre Dillard.
- Placed RB Ameer Abdullah on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Trevis Gipson and RB Jeffery Wilson.
- Waived QB Tanner Mordecai.
Bears
- Signed RB Brittain Brown.
- Waived DB Ameer Speed with an injury designation.
Broncos
- DE Matt Henningsen reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Browns
- Received an international player exemption for OT Kilian Zierer.
- Signed DB Christian Holmes and DB Darius Rush.
- Waived T Roy Mbaeteka.
- Waived WR Luke Floriea with an injury designation.
Chiefs
- Placed DB Deon Bush and DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Nate Matlack.
Commanders
- Placed T Lucas Niang and DB Kevon Seymour on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Essang Bassey, DB Antonio Hamilton, and LB Duke Riley.
- Waived DB Allan George and DB Dominique Hampton.
- Waived DE Viliami Fehoko with an injury designation.
Patriots
- Signed DT Kyle Peko.
- Waived DT Bryce Ganious.
Raiders
- Signed WR Marquez Callaway.
- Waived WR Kawaan Baker.
- WR Seth Williams reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Rams
- Signed TE McCallan Castles.
- Waived TE Anthony Torres with an injury designation.
Saints
- WR Chris Tyree reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Steelers
- Signed TE Kevin Foelsch and DB Mikey Victor.
- Waived DB Cameron McCutcheon with an injury designation.
- Waived TE D.J. Thomas-Jones.
Texans
- Activated DE Derek Barnett and DT Folorunso Fatukasi.
- Placed DT Marlon Davidson on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Jalen Mills.
Titans
- Activated C Lloyd Cushenberry.
- Released QB Tim Boyle.
- Signed QB Trevor Siemian.
Vikings
- Claimed G Michael Gonzalez off waivers from the Falcons.
- Placed T Matt Nelson on injured reserve.
