NFL Transactions: Monday 8/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Browns

  • Received an international player exemption for OT Kilian Zierer.
  • Signed DB Christian Holmes and DB Darius Rush.
  • Waived T Roy Mbaeteka.
  • Waived WR Luke Floriea with an injury designation.

Chiefs

Commanders

Patriots

  • Signed DT Kyle Peko.
  • Waived DT Bryce Ganious.

Raiders

Rams

  • Signed TE McCallan Castles.
  • Waived TE Anthony Torres with an injury designation.

Saints

  • WR Chris Tyree reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Steelers

  • Signed TE Kevin Foelsch and DB Mikey Victor.
  • Waived DB Cameron McCutcheon with an injury designation.
  • Waived TE D.J. Thomas-Jones.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Claimed G Michael Gonzalez off waivers from the Falcons.
  • Placed T Matt Nelson on injured reserve.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply