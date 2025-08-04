NFL Transactions: Monday 8/4

49ers
- Released K Greg Joseph.
- Signed DE Bradlee Anae, DT Bruce Hector, DB Jaylen Mahoney, DB Fabian Moreau, and T Isaiah Prince.
- Waived DB Tre Avery, QB Tanner Mordecai, WR Isaiah Neyor, and TE Mason Pline.
Bills
- Signed C Dan Feeney.
- Waived DE Kameron Cline and G Rush Reimer.
Browns
- Signed TE Mitchell Van Vooren and RB Trayveon Williams.
- Waived T Julian Pearl.
Buccaneers
- Waived T Silas Dzansi and RB D.J. Williams from injured reserve with a settlement.
Chargers
- Signed DT Nesta Jade Silvera.
- Waived DT Josh Fuga with an injury designation.
Commanders
- Waived DB Fentrell Cypress from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Placed TE Jalin Conyers on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Chris Myarick.
Giants
- Placed LB Ty Summers on injured reserve.
- Signed LB K.J. Cloyd and RB Jonathan Ward.
- Waived RB Rushawn Baker with an injury designation.
Jaguars
- Signed G Tremayne Anchrum and DT Austin Johnson.
- Waived WR J.J. Jones.
Lions
- Placed DB Dan Jackson on injured reserve.
- Signed DB D.J. Miller.
- Waived RB Kye Robichaux.
Packers
- Signed DB Corey Ballentine.
- Waived DB Gregory Junior.
Patriots
- Activated OT Vederian Lowe.
Texans
- Activated RB Dameon Pierce.
Vikings
- Signed TE Nick Vannett.
- Waived T Marcellus Johnson.
