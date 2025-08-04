NFL Transactions: Monday 8/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Waived T Silas Dzansi and RB D.J. Williams from injured reserve with a settlement.

Chargers

Commanders

  • Waived DB Fentrell Cypress from injured reserve with a settlement.

Dolphins

  • Placed TE Jalin Conyers on injured reserve.
  • Signed TE Chris Myarick.

Giants

  • Placed LB Ty Summers on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB K.J. Cloyd and RB Jonathan Ward.
  • Waived RB Rushawn Baker with an injury designation.

Jaguars

Lions

  • Placed DB Dan Jackson on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB D.J. Miller.
  • Waived RB Kye Robichaux.

Packers

Patriots

Texans

Vikings

