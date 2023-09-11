NFL Transactions: Monday 9/11

Bears
- Bears signed LB Dylan Cole from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived DT Forrest Merril from injured reserve with a settlement.
Commanders
- Commanders signed WR Jamison Crowder to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Rashaan Evans to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released RB Godwin Igwebuike.
Jets
- Jets elevated LB Sam Eguavoen to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed OT David Sharpe to their active roster.
- Panthers signed DE Chris Wormley and CB Dicaprio Bootle to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers re-signed LB Deion Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed DE Jordan Willis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released LB Isaac Darkangelo from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed G Greg Eiland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released QB Holton Ahlers from their practice squad.
