NFL Transactions: Monday 9/11

Nate Bouda
Bears

Broncos

  • Broncos waived DT Forrest Merril from injured reserve with a settlement.

Commanders

Eagles

Falcons

Jets

  • Jets elevated LB Sam Eguavoen to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders signed DE Jordan Willis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released LB Isaac Darkangelo from their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed G Greg Eiland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks released QB Holton Ahlers from their practice squad.

