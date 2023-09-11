Bears Sign LB Dylan Cole

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed LB Dylan Cole to the roster.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed LB Dylan Cole. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 11, 2023

Cole, 28, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract before re-signing with the Texans on a one-year tender.

The Titans signed Cole to their practice squad in 2021 and he bounced on and off of the unit during the season. He returned on a one-year deal in 2022.

The Bears signed Cole to a deal for the 2023 season in March but cut him last week.

In 2022, Cole appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 58 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.