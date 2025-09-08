NFL Transactions: Monday 9/8

Bears
- Elevated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Elevated LB Carl Jones from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Broncos
- Waived DT Kristian Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Colts
- Released RB Khalil Herbert.
- Signed RB Ameer Abdullah (veteran).
Cowboys
- Placed DT Perrion Winfrey on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Released WR Elijah Cooks.
- Signed LB Patrick Johnson from their practice squad.
- Signed OL Hollin Pierce.
- Signed RB Montrell Johnson.
Giants
- Released OL McClendon Curtis.
- Signed LS Reid Holskey.
Jets
- Signed OL Liam Fornadel.
- Signed WR Tyler Johnson from their practice squad.
Packers
- Released RB Israel Abanikanda.
- Signed RB Pierre Strong (veteran).
Panthers
- Signed DB Israel Mukuamu (veteran).
- Signed DT Tommy Akingbesote.
Saints
- Waived LB Fadil Diggs.
Steelers
- Released WR Lance McCutcheon.
- Signed WR Rakim Jarrett.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated WR Tim Jones from the practice squad (standard elevation).
