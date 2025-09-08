NFL Transactions: Monday 9/8

Bears

  • Elevated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Elevated LB Carl Jones from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Broncos

  • Waived DT Kristian Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Colts

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

Jets

  • Signed OL Liam Fornadel.
  • Signed WR Tyler Johnson from their practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Saints

Steelers

Vikings

  • Vikings elevated WR Tim Jones from the practice squad (standard elevation).

