Steelers Signing K Chris Boswell To Four-Year, $28M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers are signing K Chris Boswell to a four-year, $28 million extension.

Boswell’s $7 million per season ties him with Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey for the highest among kickers in the NFL. He’s now signed with Pittsburgh through the 2030 season.

Boswell, 35, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2014. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on to their practice squad.

The Texans wound up cutting him after a week and he eventually signed a futures contract with the Giants. He was, again, among the team’s final roster cuts and eventually caught on with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh placed the second-round restricted tender on Boswell only to agree to a four-year extension worth just under $20 million in 2019. He signed another four-year extension worth $20 million in 2022.

Boswell is due base salaries of $3.12 million in each of the final two years of his deal.

In 2025, Boswell appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and converted 27 of 32 field goal attempts (84.4 percent) to go along with all 42 of 43 extra point tries (97.7 percent).