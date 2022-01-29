NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/29

49ers
- 49ers elevated LB Mark Nzeocha and QB Nate Sudfeld to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers activated RB Trenton Cannon from injured reserve.
- 49ers waived WR River Cracraft.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated DL Damion Square and WR Trent Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived CB Damon Arnette. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated WR Daurice Fountain to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams activated LB Ernest Jones from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated DBs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess to their active roster.
- Rams signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to their practice squad.
- Rams released WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway from their practice squad.
- Rams waived DB Antoine Brooks Jr.
