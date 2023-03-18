NFL Transactions: Saturday 3/18

49ers
- 49ers signed S Myles Hartsfield (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DT Greg Gaines (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers re-signed LB Cam Gill (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OLB Malik Reed (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed DL Adam Gotsis (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions re-signed S C.J. Moore (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders re-signed RFA LB Curtis Bolton (NFLTR)
- Raiders re-signed C Hroniss Grasu. (NFLTR)
Vikings
