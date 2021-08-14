NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/14

Bears
- Bears WR Thomas Ives reverted to injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles activated OT Le’Raven Clark from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived WR Adrian Killins and TE Caleb Wilson.
Falcons
- Falcons waived WR J’Mon Moore with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived DL John Atkins, CB Marcus Murphy and OL William Sweet.
Giants
- Giants signed OL Ted Larsen. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived DB Jordyn Peters.
Jaguars
- Jaguars traded LB Joe Schobert to the Steelers for a 2022 sixth-round pick. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints LB Quentin Poling reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers waived LB Tegray Scales. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived DE Calvin Taylor from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived TE Donnie Ernsberger from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
