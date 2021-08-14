NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears WR Thomas Ives reverted to injured reserve. 

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars traded LB Joe Schobert to the Steelers for a 2022 sixth-round pick. (NFLTR)

Saints

Steelers

Titans

