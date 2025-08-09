NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/9

49ers
- Signed RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn.
- Waived G Zack Johnson.
Chargers
- Placed T Rashawn Slater on injured reserve.
- Signed T David Sharpe.
Colts
- Placed RB Salvon Ahmed and CB Justin Walley on injured reserve.
- Released DB Tre Herndon.
- Signed T Marcellus Johnson, DB B.J. Mayes, RB Nate Noel, and RB Nay’Quan Wright.
- Waived LB Liam Anderson with an injury designation.
Jaguars
- Placed DB Levi Wallace on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Aydan White.
Ravens
- Placed DB Bilhal Kone on injured reserve.
- Signed DB M.J. Devonshire.
