NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/9

49ers

Chargers

Colts

  • Placed RB Salvon Ahmed and CB Justin Walley on injured reserve.
  • Released DB Tre Herndon.
  • Signed T Marcellus Johnson, DB B.J. Mayes, RB Nate Noel, and RB Nay’Quan Wright.
  • Waived LB Liam Anderson with an injury designation.

Jaguars

  • Placed DB Levi Wallace on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Aydan White.

Ravens

  • Placed DB Bilhal Kone on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB M.J. Devonshire.

