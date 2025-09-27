NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/27

49ers
- Elevated CB Eli Apple from their practice squad.
Bears
- Elevated TE Stephen Carlson and DT Jonathan Ford from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Carl Jones from their practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated DT Jordan Phillips from their practice squad.
Browns
Chargers
- Elevated OL Foster Sarell and RB Kimani Vidal from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Elevated DB Kevin Knowles and DT Brodric Martin from their practice squad.
Colts
- Elevated DB Mike Hilton and OL Josh Sills from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Elevated DB Antonio Hamilton and WR Tay Martin from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Elevated WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper from their practice squad.
Giants
- Elevated LB Neville Hewitt and K Jude McAtamney from their practice squad.
- Placed K Graham Gano on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Tomon Fox and DT Elijah Garcia from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Elevated TE Quintin Morris and WR Austin Trammell from their practice squad.
Lions
- Elevated WR Jackson Meeks from their practice squad.
- Placed DB Daniel Thomas on injured reserve.
Packers
- Elevated OL Lecitus Smith from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Elevated LB Carlos Basham and OL Brandon Walton from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Elevated LB Darius Harris and OL Brenden Jaimes from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Elevated TE Albert Okwuegbunam and TE Carter Runyon from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Elevated DT Basil Okoye and NT Josh Tupou from their practice squad.
- Placed DT Nnamdi Madubuike and DT Broderick Washington on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and DL Brent Urban from their practice squad.
Saints
- Elevated LB Fadil Diggs and LB Nephi Sewell from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Elevated RB Trey Sermon from their practice squad.
Texans
- Elevated DB Myles Bryant and DB D’Angelo Ross from their practice squad.
Titans
- Elevated LB Curtis Jacobs and RB Jordan Mims from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Elevated RB Cam Akers from their practice squad.
