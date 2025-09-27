NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Elevated CB Eli Apple from their practice squad.

Bears

Bills

Browns

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

  • Elevated WR Jackson Meeks from their practice squad.
  • Placed DB Daniel Thomas on injured reserve.

Packers

Panthers

  • Elevated LB Carlos Basham and OL Brandon Walton from their practice squad.

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

Texans

  • Elevated DB Myles Bryant and DB D’Angelo Ross from their practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

  • Elevated RB Cam Akers from their practice squad.

