NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/10

Bills
- Waived LB Baylon Spector from injured reserve with a settlement.
Broncos
- Signed DB Gregory Junior.
- Waived DE Matt Henningsen with an injury designation.
Cardinals
- Released WR Quez Watkins from injured reserve with a settlement.
Colts
- LB Liam Anderson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Falcons
- Placed DB Grayland Arnold on injured reserve.
- Signed C Jake Hanson and DB Ronnie Harrison.
- Waived G Michael Gonzalez.
Jets
- Activated LB Jermaine Johnson.
Lions
- Placed T Justin Herron, T Colby Sorsdal, and TE Kenny Yeboah on injured reserve.
- Signed T Gunner Britton, RB Deon Jackson, TE Gunnar Oakes, and G Keaton Sutherland.
- Waived RB Jabari Small with an injury designation.
Patriots
- Placed RB Lan Larison on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Deneric Prince and DE Jereme Robinson.
- Waived DB Josh Minkins.
Raiders
- Signed DB Terrell Edmunds.
- Waived WR Seth Williams with an injury designation.
Rams
- Activated WR Tru Edwards.
Ravens
- Placed DB Robert Longerbeam on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Myles Gaskin.
Saints
- Waived WR Chris Tyree with an injury designation.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!