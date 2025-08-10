NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

Cardinals

  • Released WR Quez Watkins from injured reserve with a settlement.

Colts

  • LB Liam Anderson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Falcons

Jets

Lions

Patriots

  • Placed RB Lan Larison on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Deneric Prince and DE Jereme Robinson.
  • Waived DB Josh Minkins.

Raiders

Rams

  • Activated WR Tru Edwards.

Ravens

  • Placed DB Robert Longerbeam on injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Myles Gaskin.

Saints

  • Waived WR Chris Tyree with an injury designation.

