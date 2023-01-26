NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/26

Bears
- Bears signed DB Greg Stroman to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed OT Isaac Alarcon and TE Seth Green to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR David Sills and DB Terrell Burgess to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kawaan Baker, LB Ryan Connelly, TE Miller Forristall and K Alex Quevedo to futures contracts
Texans
- Texans signed CB Ka’dar Hollman to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
