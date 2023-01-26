NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed OT Isaac Alarcon and TE Seth Green to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Giants

Saints

Texans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply