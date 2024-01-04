NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/4

49ers
- Designated WR Ray-Ray McCloud to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Placed DB Delarrin Turner-Yell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Signed OT La’el Collins, WR Racey McMath, RB SaRodorick Thompson, and LB Damien Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Released WR Martavis Bryant, WR Tyron Johnson, G Adam Pankey, and DT Willington Previlon from their practice squad.
Giants
- Signed QB Jacob Eason to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Waived TE Anthony Firkser. (NFLTR)
- Signed DE Raymond Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!