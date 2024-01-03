49ers Designate WR Ray-Ray McCloud To Return From IR

The San Francisco 49ers officially designated WR Ray-Ray McCloud to return from injured reserve, according to Matt Barrows.

This opens McCloud’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

McCloud, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Clemson. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived by the Bills coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers claimed McCloud off of waivers soon after before waiving him in October. McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad a few days later and re-signed to a futures deal in 2020. He was waived in July and signed with the Steelers during training camp.

The Steelers brought McCloud back on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. After playing out that deal, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in 2022.