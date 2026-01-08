NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/8

Bears
- Placed LB Ty Summers on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Signed OT Marshall Foerner to a futures contract.
Colts
- Signed DB Rob Carter to a futures contract.
Panthers
- Released DB Mike Reid from the practice squad.
- Signed DB Demani Richardson to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Released DB Miles Battle from the practice squad.
- Signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.
Texans
- Designated DB Jaylen Reed to return from injured reserve.
- Placed DB Kaevon Merriweather on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed DB K’Von Wallace to the practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!