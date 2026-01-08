NFL Transactions: Thursday 1/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Buccaneers

  • Signed OT Marshall Foerner to a futures contract.

Colts

  • Signed DB Rob Carter to a futures contract.

Panthers

  • Released DB Mike Reid from the practice squad.
  • Signed DB Demani Richardson to the practice squad.

Patriots

Texans

