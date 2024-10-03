NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/3

Browns
- Signed RB Gary Brightwell to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Elevated P Trenton Gill and WR Cody Thompson to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Signed DT Ben Stille to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Placed WR Rashee Rice on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Signed LB Tyus Bowser off of the Seahawks’ practice squad.
- Placed LB Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Elevated C Matt Hennessy and LB Josh Woods to their active roster.
Rams
- Signed DB Cam Lampkin to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Designated RB Rasheen Ali to return from injured reserve.
Saints
- Designated RB Kendre Miller to return from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Signed LB Devin Richardson to their practice squad.
- Designated DT Cameron Young to return from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Released RB Myles Gaskin.
- Signed TE Robert Tonyan to their active roster.
