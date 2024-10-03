NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Dolphins

Falcons

Rams

Ravens

  • Designated RB Rasheen Ali to return from injured reserve.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Signed LB Devin Richardson to their practice squad.
  • Designated DT Cameron Young to return from injured reserve.

Vikings

