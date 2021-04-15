NFL Transactions: Thursday 4/15

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Falcons

Jaguars

Raiders

Saints

  • Saints signed WR Jalen McClesky. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

Texans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply