NFL Transactions: Thursday 4/15

Bills
- Bills signed G Forrest Lamp. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos re-signed ERFA WR Diontae Spencer. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns re-signed ERFA DE Porter Gustin. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Darece Roberson, WR Andre Baccellia, DL Ryan Bee, RB Tavien Feaster, and LB Jamell Garcia-Williams. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals re-signed RFA OLB Dennis Gardeck. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals re-signed ERFA OLB Kylie Fitts.
Falcons
- Falcons signed WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed S Duron Harmon. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived RB Ito Smith. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed ERFA LB Dakota Allen. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders waived DE Arden Key and DT Maurice Hurst. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released QB Kyle Sloter.
Saints
- Saints signed WR Jalen McClesky. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DE Aldon Smith. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed G Lane Taylor. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!