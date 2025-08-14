NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

Falcons

Jaguars

Lions

Packers

  • Waived WR Sam Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.

Saints

  • Signed DE Jeremiah Martin.
  • Waived QB Hunter Dekkers.

Seahawks

  • Signed LB Wesley Steiner.
  • Waived DB Michael Dowell.

Texans

Titans

