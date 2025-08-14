NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/14

49ers
- Placed T Andre Dillard on injured reserve.
- Signed DE William Bradley-King and DE Demone Harris.
- Waived DT Michael Dwumfour.
Bills
- Placed LB Justin Hollins on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Nelson Ceaser.
- Waived WR Jalen Virgil with an injury designation.
Chargers
- Signed DB Harrison Hand and DB Nehemiah Shelton.
- Waived WR Dez Fitzpatrick and DB Jordan Oladokun with injury designations.
Colts
- Placed WR D.J. Montgomery on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Marcus Haynes.
Commanders
- Signed WR River Cracraft and DB Daryl Worley.
- Waived WR Mike Strachan.
Dolphins
- Placed T Germain Ifedi on injured reserve.
- Signed T Yodny Cajuste.
Falcons
- Signed DB C.J. Henderson.
- Waived T Tyrone Wheatley with an injury designation.
Jaguars
- Activated DT Maason Smith from the PUP list.
Lions
- Placed DB Dicaprio Bootle and G Keaton Sutherland on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Allan George and G Zack Johnson.
Packers
- Waived WR Sam Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.
Saints
- Signed DE Jeremiah Martin.
- Waived QB Hunter Dekkers.
Seahawks
- Signed LB Wesley Steiner.
- Waived DB Michael Dowell.
Texans
- Released DT Marlon Davidson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Titans
- Released T Chandler Brewer from injured reserve with a settlement.
