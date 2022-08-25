NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/25

Bears
- Bears waived DB Jayson Stanley from injured reserve with a settlement.
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Jeremiah Gemmel.
- Brocnos waived LB Barrington Wade with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed LB Genard Avery.
- Buccaneers waived WR Cyril Grayson with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived OT Jonathan Hubbard from injured reserve with a settlement.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived RB Derrick Gore from injured reserve with a settlement.
Colts
- Colts waived K Jake Verity. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed P Matt Haack.
Commanders
- Commanders released LB Nathan Gerry from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived LB Christian Sam from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Josh Blackwell. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed TE Tanner Hudson.
- Giants released WR Robert Foster from injured reserve with a settlement.
Panthers
- Panthers waived LB Khalan Tolson from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Panthers released DB Duke Dawson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Patriots
- Patriots released DB Malcolm Butler from injured reserve with a settlement.
Ravens
- Ravens released LB Trent Harris from injured reserve with a settlement.
Texans
- Texans signed K Matt Ammendola. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed CB Tye Smith.
- Vikings released P Jordan Berry.
- Vikings released DL Tyarise Stevenson from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!