NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/25

Bears

  • Bears waived DB Jayson Stanley from injured reserve with a settlement.

Broncos

  • Broncos signed LB Jeremiah Gemmel.
  • Brocnos waived LB Barrington Wade with an injury designation. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed LB Genard Avery.
  • Buccaneers waived WR Cyril Grayson with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers waived OT Jonathan Hubbard from injured reserve with a settlement.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived RB Derrick Gore from injured reserve with a settlement.

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders released LB Nathan Gerry from injured reserve with a settlement.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys waived LB Christian Sam from injured reserve with a settlement.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed CB Josh Blackwell. (NFLTR)

Giants

Panthers

  • Panthers waived LB Khalan Tolson from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Panthers released DB Duke Dawson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Patriots

  • Patriots released DB Malcolm Butler from injured reserve with a settlement.

Ravens

  • Ravens released LB Trent Harris from injured reserve with a settlement.

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed CB Tye Smith.
  • Vikings released P Jordan Berry.
  • Vikings released DL Tyarise Stevenson from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

