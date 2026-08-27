NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/27

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

  • 49ers signed DE Jah Joyner.
  • 49ers placed LB Victor Dimukeje on injured reserve.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers reverted WR Dennis Houston to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived DB Devon Marshall.

Lions

  • Lions signed DB Eric Scott.
  • Lions placed DE Payton Turner on injured reserve.

Rams

  • Rams traded RB Jarquez Hunter to the Dolphins for WR Tutu Atwell.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived LB Chris Paul.
  • Seahawks claimed T Kellen Diesch off waivers from the Chiefs.

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