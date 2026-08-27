NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/27

49ers
- 49ers signed DE Jah Joyner.
- 49ers placed LB Victor Dimukeje on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns waived WR Cedric Tillman.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers reverted WR Dennis Houston to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Colts
- Colts activated WR Alec Pierce from the PUP list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived DT James Ester.
- Dolphins traded WR Tutu Atwell to the Rams for RB Jarquez Hunter.
- Dolphins reverted TE Cole Turner to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Eagles
- Eagles waived WR Brandon Hayes.
- Eagles signed WR Tahj Washington.
Giants
- Giants placed WR Calvin Austin on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived DB Devon Marshall.
Lions
- Lions signed DB Eric Scott.
- Lions placed DE Payton Turner on injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams traded RB Jarquez Hunter to the Dolphins for WR Tutu Atwell.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived LB Chris Paul.
- Seahawks claimed T Kellen Diesch off waivers from the Chiefs.
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