NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/28

49ers
- Placed WR Jacob Cowing on injured reserve.
- Released DB Richie Grant.
- Signed QB Adrian Martinez, RB Sincere McCormick, and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (veteran).
- Signed WR Russell Gage and P Thomas Morstead.
Bears
- Placed DE Austin Booker on injured reserve.
- Released DB Shaun Wade from injured reserve.
- Released LS Luke Elkin and DB Mekhi Garner.
- Signed LS Scott Daly and WR Devin Duvernay.
- Signed TE Nikola Kalinic, DB Dontae Manning, and DB Gervarrius Owens.
- Waived LB Carl Jones.
Bengals
- Released T Devin Cochran.
- Signed G Dalton Risner.
- Signed T Javon Foster and DB Russ Yeast (exception).
- Waived DT Eric Gregory.
Bills
- Released DB Daequan Hardy.
- Signed DE Andre Jones (exception) and DB Jalen Kimber.
- Waived WR Kaden Prather from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Broncos
- Signed TE Patrick Murtagh (international).
Browns
- Signed T Logan Brown, WR Malachi Corley (exception), G Garrett Dellinger, G Cole Strange (veteran), LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, and QB Bailey Zappe (veteran).
Buccaneers
- Signed DB Jack Henderson, DT Jayson Jones, and LB Mohamed Kamara.
Cardinals
- Placed DT Justin Jones on injured reserve.
- Released C Sincere Haynesworth.
- Signed DB Chigozie Anusiem, DB Demontrey Jacobs, and QB Kedon Slovis (exception).
- Signed LS Aaron Brewer.
Chargers
- Placed DB Eric Rogers on injured reserve.
- Released T David Sharpe.
- Signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips.
- Signed T Foster Sarell (veteran).
Chiefs
- Released DT Coziah Izzard and WR Hal Presley.
- Signed DE Ethan Downs, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (veteran), DT Brodric Martin, DT Zacch Pickens (exception), DB Jammie Robinson (exception), and DE Tyreke Smith.
- Signed TE Robert Tonyan from their practice squad.
Colts
- Released WR Tyler Kahmann.
- Signed DB Ben Nikkel, WR Tyler Scott (exception), and WR Laquon Treadwell (veteran).
Commanders
- Signed RB Donovan Edwards and DB Darius Rush.
- Waived G Julian Good-Jones from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Cowboys
- Claimed G Trevor Keegan off waivers from the Eagles.
- Placed CB Caelen Carson, RB Phil Mafah, and TE John Stephens on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Isaiah Land (exception) and DE Adedayo Odeleye (international).
- Signed T Hakeem Adeniji and DB C.J. Goodwin.
- Waived WR Ryan Flournoy.
Dolphins
- Placed DB Cam Smith on the non-football illness list.
- Signed T Kendall Lamm.
- Signed TE Greg Dulcich (veteran), RB Jamycal Hasty (veteran), and RB Jeffery Wilson (veteran).
Eagles
- Signed WR Britain Covey (veteran), DB Marcus Epps (veteran), and T Luke Felix-Fualalo (international).
Falcons
- Placed LB Bralen Trice on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Jordan Fuller.
- Signed T Ryan Hayes and T Carter Warren (exception).
Giants
- Signed LB Swayze Bozeman, TE Qadir Ismail, and DB Patrick McMorris.
Jaguars
- Signed DE Matt Dickerson (veteran) and WR Erik Ezukanma.
Lions
- Signed DE Andre Carter (exception).
Packers
- Signed T Dalton Cooper, QB Clayton Tune (exception), and TE Josh Whyle (exception).
Panthers
- Signed QB Hendon Hooker (exception) and WR Ainias Smith (exception).
Patriots
- Released DB Brandon Crossley, LB Cam Riley, and TE Gee Scott.
- Signed DB Corey Ballentine (veteran), DT Cory Durden, DT Fabien Lovett, and LB Mark Robinson (veteran).
Raiders
- Claimed DB Tristin McCollum off waivers from the Eagles.
- Placed QB Aidan O’Connell on injured reserve.
- Signed T Stone Forsythe.
- Waived DB Thomas Harper.
Seahawks
- Released DB Anthony Campbell, DE Jalan Gaines, and RB Anthony Tyus.
- Signed DB Shaquill Griffin (veteran), WR Courtney Jackson, and G Chris Paul.
- Signed LB Chazz Surratt.
- Waived DB D’Anthony Bell.
Steelers
- Placed DB Will Howard and DB Donte Kent on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Chuck Clark and G Max Scharping.
- Signed WR Aiden Williams.
Texans
- Signed TE Reid Holskey and WR Josh Kelly.
Titans
- Signed G Corey Levin (veteran), C Clay Webb, and DB Sam Webb (exception).
