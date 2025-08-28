NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/28

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

  • Released DB Daequan Hardy.
  • Signed DE Andre Jones (exception) and DB Jalen Kimber.
  • Waived WR Kaden Prather from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Broncos

  • Signed TE Patrick Murtagh (international).

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Placed DB Eric Rogers on injured reserve.
  • Released T David Sharpe.
  • Signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips.
  • Signed T Foster Sarell (veteran).

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Seahawks

  • Released DB Anthony Campbell, DE Jalan Gaines, and RB Anthony Tyus.
  • Signed DB Shaquill Griffin (veteran), WR Courtney Jackson, and G Chris Paul.
  • Signed LB Chazz Surratt.
  • Waived DB D’Anthony Bell.

Steelers

  • Placed DB Will Howard and DB Donte Kent on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Chuck Clark and G Max Scharping.
  • Signed WR Aiden Williams.

Texans

  • Signed TE Reid Holskey and WR Josh Kelly.

Titans

