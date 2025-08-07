NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • TE Jordan Murray reverted to injured reserve.

Bills

Cardinals

  • Placed G Will Hernandez on the PUP list.
  • Signed G Will Hernandez.
  • Waived DB Keni-H Lovely.

Chargers

  • Signed TE Thomas Yassmin.
  • Waived TE Jordan Petaia with an injury designation.
  • Received an international exemption for TE Thomas Yassmin.

Chiefs

Cowboys

Lions

  • Placed DB Ennis Rakestraw on injured reserve.
  • Signed TE Steven Stilianos.

Seahawks

  • Signed LB Seth Coleman.
  • Waived WR Montorie Foster.

Steelers

Texans

Titans

