NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/7

49ers
- Released DB Eli Apple.
- Signed DT Michael Dwumfour.
Bears
- TE Jordan Murray reverted to injured reserve.
Bills
- LB Baylon Spector reverted to injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Placed G Will Hernandez on the PUP list.
- Signed G Will Hernandez.
- Waived DB Keni-H Lovely.
Chargers
- Signed TE Thomas Yassmin.
- Waived TE Jordan Petaia with an injury designation.
- Received an international exemption for TE Thomas Yassmin.
Chiefs
- Activated DB Kristian Fulton.
Cowboys
- Waived T Matt Waletzko from injured reserve with a settlement.
Lions
- Placed DB Ennis Rakestraw on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Steven Stilianos.
Seahawks
- Signed LB Seth Coleman.
- Waived WR Montorie Foster.
Steelers
- Signed G Andrus Peat and QB Logan Woodside.
- Waived LS Tucker Addington and G Nick Broeker.
Texans
- WR Johnny Johnson reverted to injured reserve.
Titans
- Placed T Chandler Brewer on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Joe Gaziano.
