NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/18

Bills
- Elevated LB Keonta Jenkins and DE Zion Logue from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Placed OL Luke Goedeke and OL Cody Mauch on injured reserve.
- Signed OL Dan Feeney and OL Luke Haggard to their practice squad.
- Signed OL Iosua Opeta to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed DT Kyon Barrs to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed DE Clelin Ferrell and LB Rashad Weaver to their practice squad.
- Signed S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Elevated DB Jordan Colbert and K Riley Patterson from their practice squad.
Jets
- Placed RB Keilan Robinson on the practice squad injured list.
Ravens
- Signed C Sam Mustipher to their practice squad.
Saints
- Released WR Cedrick Wilson from their practice squad.
- Signed QB Hunter Dekkers to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed CB Shaquill Griffin to their practice squad.
