NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Buccaneers

  • Placed OL Luke Goedeke and OL Cody Mauch on injured reserve.
  • Signed OL Dan Feeney and OL Luke Haggard to their practice squad.
  • Signed OL Iosua Opeta to their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Signed DT Kyon Barrs to their practice squad.

Chargers

Dolphins

  • Elevated DB Jordan Colbert and K Riley Patterson from their practice squad.

Jets

Ravens

Saints

  • Released WR Cedrick Wilson from their practice squad.
  • Signed QB Hunter Dekkers to their practice squad.

Seahawks

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply