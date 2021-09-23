NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DL Aaron Patrick off of the Jaguars’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos waived RB Nate McCrary. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Falcons

  • Falcons signed DT Anthony Rush to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons placed RB Caleb Huntley on the practice squad injured list. 

Jets

  • Jets placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • Jets signed FB Nick Bawden to their practice squad. 
  • Jets signed S Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Lions

Panthers

Seahawks

Texans

