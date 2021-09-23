NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/23

Bears
- Bears signed LB Rashad Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DL Aaron Patrick off of the Jaguars’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived RB Nate McCrary. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DE Randy Gregory from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DT Anthony Rush to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed RB Caleb Huntley on the practice squad injured list.
Jets
- Jets placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed FB Nick Bawden to their practice squad.
- Jets signed S Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions placed WR Tyrell Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 list.
- Lions signed LB Josh Woods off of the Bears’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers elevated CB Rashaan Melvin and C Sam Tecklenburg to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans elevated QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Moore to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed K Joey Slye to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!