Cowboys Activate DE Randy Gregory From COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys officially activated DE Randy Gregory from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Gregory, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Gregory appeared in one game for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle, no sacks and a fumble recovery.