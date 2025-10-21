NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/21

49ers
- Released TE Messiah Swinson.
- Signed TE Brayden Willis (exception).
Bears
- Released DE Tanoh Kpassagnon.
Broncos
- Placed LB Dre Greenlaw on the suspended list.
- Released OL Karsen Barnhart.
Browns
- Waived WR Cade McDonald.
Chargers
- Placed DT Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve.
- Signed LS Rick Lovato from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Trayveon Williams (veteran).
Chiefs
- Placed DT Omarr Norman-Lott on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Kevin Knowles from their practice squad.
Colts
- Released WR Keenan Garber.
- Signed LB Seth Coleman.
Commanders
- Placed DE Dorance Armstrong on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Jalyn Holmes.
Cowboys
- Activated WR Jonathan Mingo from injured reserve.
- Placed G Trevor Keegan on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Released TE Jaheim Bell.
Falcons
- Placed OT Ryan Hayes on the practice squad injured list.
- Released WR Ray-Ray McCloud.
- Signed OT Raiqwon O’Neal.
Giants
- Released LB Jonas Griffith.
- Signed CB Korie Black from the Jets’ practice squad.
- Signed DL Elijah Garcia.
- Waived K Jude McAtamney.
Jets
- Signed DL Fatorma Mulbah.
Lions
- Signed LB Ty Summers (veteran).
Panthers
- Released DB Keion Crossen and OL Michael Tarquin from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Jeremiah Moon (exception) and QB Mike White (veteran).
Raiders
- Released OL McClendon Curtis and DB J.T. Woods.
- Signed G Layden Robinson (exception) and WR D.J. Turner (veteran).
Ravens
- Signed DL David Olajiga (international).
Saints
- Placed C Erik McCoy and RB Kendre Miller on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Audric Estime (exception).
- Signed WR Velus Jones from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Released QB Logan Woodside.
Titans
- Released LB Curtis Jacobs.
- Signed DL David Ebuka Agoha (international) and LB Ochaun Mathis (exception).
Vikings
- Designated RB Aaron Jones to return from injured reserve.
