NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/21

49ers

Bears

Broncos

  • Placed LB Dre Greenlaw on the suspended list.
  • Released OL Karsen Barnhart.

Browns

  • Waived WR Cade McDonald.

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

  • Released WR Keenan Garber.
  • Signed LB Seth Coleman.

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

  • Signed DL Fatorma Mulbah.

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

  • Signed DL David Olajiga (international).

Saints

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

  • Designated RB Aaron Jones to return from injured reserve.

