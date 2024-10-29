NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Released LB Kalen DeLoach from their practice squad.

Cardinals

Colts

Commanders

  • Signed T Bobby Hart to their practice squad.
  • Released T Anim Dankwah from their practice squad.

Dolphins

  • Released T Anderson Hardy from their practice squad.

Eagles

  • Released DT Siaki Ika from their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

  • Activated G Christian Mahogany from the non-football illness list.

Packers

  • Signed LB Jamin Davis (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Released LB Chris Russell from their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Saints

  • Signed DB Tre Herndon (veteran) and RB Jordan Mims to their practice squad.
  • Released C Sincere Haynesworth from their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Waived WR Marcus Simms from injured reserve.

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Released RB Myles Gaskin.
  • Signed T Julian Pearl to their practice squad.
  • Released LB Dallas Gant and T Marcellus Johnson from their practice squad.

