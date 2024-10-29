NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/29

Bears
- Placed G Bill Murray on injured reserve.
- Signed T Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.
- Released LS Jake McQuaide from their practice squad.
Bills
- Released RB Darrynton Evans from injured reserve.
Browns
- Signed WR Jaelon Darden to their active roster.
- Placed DB Tony Brown on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Kahlef Hailassie (exception) to their practice squad.
- Released RB Gary Brightwell from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Released LB Kalen DeLoach from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Released DB Keion Crossen and DB Jason Taylor from their practice squad.
Colts
- Signed DB Tre Flowers (veteran) and RB Evan Hull to their practice squad.
- Released DT Josiah Bronson, WR Ethan Fernea, and DB Kelvin Joseph from their practice squad.
- Activated QB Jason Bean from the practice squad injured list.
Commanders
- Signed T Bobby Hart to their practice squad.
- Released T Anim Dankwah from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Released T Anderson Hardy from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Released DT Siaki Ika from their practice squad.
Giants
- Released DB Gervarrius Owens from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Signed G Blake Hance to their active roster.
- Released RB Jake Funk from their practice squad.
Lions
- Activated G Christian Mahogany from the non-football illness list.
Packers
- Signed LB Jamin Davis (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Released LB Chris Russell from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Waived DB Russ Yeast.
- Signed TE Stephen Sullivan (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Released LB Shaquille Quarterman from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Signed LB Ochaun Mathis to their active roster.
- Signed WR Braylon Sanders to their practice squad.
Saints
- Signed DB Tre Herndon (veteran) and RB Jordan Mims to their practice squad.
- Released C Sincere Haynesworth from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Waived WR Marcus Simms from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Waived LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji.
- Released DB Thomas Graham and RB La’Mical Perine from their practice squad.
- DB Cameron Sutton‘s suspension was lifted.
Texans
- Placed WR Stefon Diggs on injured reserve.
Titans
- Waived WR Mason Kinsey.
- Signed DT Abdullah Anderson (veteran), G Arlington Hambright (exception), and DB Justin Hardee (veteran) to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Released RB Myles Gaskin.
- Signed T Julian Pearl to their practice squad.
- Released LB Dallas Gant and T Marcellus Johnson from their practice squad.
