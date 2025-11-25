NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/25

Wyatt Grindley
Bills

Chargers

Colts

Giants

  • Signed CB Myles Purchase to the practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Signed OL Wyatt Bowles to the practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

