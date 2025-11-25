NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/25

Bills
- Signed WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster.
- Signed DE Shaq Lawson to practice squad, released DE Andre Jones.
Chargers
- Designated RB Omarion Hampton and DT Otito Ogbonnia to return from injured reserve.
Colts
- Placed WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve.
- Signed S George Odum to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Signed CB Cameron Mitchell to the practice squad.
Giants
- Signed CB Myles Purchase to the practice squad.
Lions
- Waived CB Arthur Maulet, DL Quinton Jefferson, and CB Nick Whiteside.
- Re-signed S Erick Hallett to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed LB Isaiah Simmons to the practice squad, released S Trevian Thomas.
- Suspended S Tre’von Moehrig for one game.
Patriots
- Signed OT Thayer Munford off the Browns’ practice squad.
- Placed CB Alex Austin on injured reserve.
- Released RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad.
- Signed G Bill Murray to the practice squad.
Raiders
- Signed DE Boogie Basham to the practice squad.
Rams
- Signed OL Wyatt Bowles to the practice squad.
Saints
- Signed RB Evan Hull to the active roster.
- Activated OT Barry Wesley from injured reserve.
- Signed K Cade York, RB Ian Wheeler and WR Samori Toure to the practice squad.
- Waived K Blake Grupe.
- Released WR Jha’Quan Jackson and LB Eku Leota from practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed S Quandre Diggs to the practice squad.
- Waived CB Derion Kendrick.
Steelers
- Suspended DT Daniel Ekuale for five games
- Signed WR Cornell Powell, DT Anthony Goodlow to practice squad, released LB Mark Robinson, CB Daequan Hardy.
Titans
- Signed OL Chandler Brewer to the practice squad.
- Released WR Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Released CB Shemar Bartholomew from practice squad.
