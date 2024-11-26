NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/26

Broncos
- Activated LB Drew Sanders from the PUP list.
- Waived G Calvin Throckmorton (vested veteran).
Buccaneers
- Signed LB Antonio Grier to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed TE McCallan Castles to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Designated TE Baylor Cupp to return from injured reserve.
- Released DE Truman Jones and T Lucas Niang from their practice squad.
- Signed K Matthew Wright (exception) to their practice squad.
- Waived DE Cameron Thomas.
Commanders
- Placed K Austin Seibert on injured reserve.
- Released G Marquis Hayes from their practice squad.
- Signed DE Viliami Fehoko to their practice squad.
- Signed RB Chris Rodriguez.
Dolphins
- Activated DB Patrick McMorris from injured reserve.
- Waived DB Marcus Maye (vested veteran).
Eagles
- Claimed DE Charles Harris off waivers from the Panthers.
- Placed DE Brandon Graham on injured reserve.
- Released DT Siaki Ika and WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from their practice squad.
- Signed DE K.J. Henry (exception) to their practice squad.
Giants
- Claimed TE Greg Dulcich off waivers from the Broncos.
- Placed DE Azeeze Ojulari on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Tomon Fox (exception) to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Released C Dieter Eiselen from their practice squad.
- Signed G Tyler Shatley (veteran) to their practice squad.
Jets
- Released G Zack Bailey from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Zonovan Knight and WR Easop Winston to their practice squad.
Lions
- Waived DE James Houston.
Patriots
- Claimed G Lester Cotton off waivers from the Dolphins.
- Waived G Michael Jordan (vested veteran).
Saints
- Designated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to return from the PUP list.
Seahawks
- Claimed DB A.J. Finley off waivers.
- Released RB Brittain Brown and DB Faion Hicks from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Ryan Cooper and WR Cornell Powell to their practice squad.
- Waived DE Myles Adams.
Steelers
- Signed LB Julius Welschof to their practice squad.
Titans
- Signed WR Stanley Morgan (veteran) to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Activated LB Gabriel Murphy from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Ivan Pace on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Jamin Davis off of the Packers’ practice squad.
