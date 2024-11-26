NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/26

Nate Bouda
Broncos

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Signed TE McCallan Castles to their practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Designated TE Baylor Cupp to return from injured reserve.
  • Released DE Truman Jones and T Lucas Niang from their practice squad.
  • Signed K Matthew Wright (exception) to their practice squad.
  • Waived DE Cameron Thomas.

Commanders

  • Placed K Austin Seibert on injured reserve.
  • Released G Marquis Hayes from their practice squad.
  • Signed DE Viliami Fehoko to their practice squad.
  • Signed RB Chris Rodriguez.

Dolphins

  • Activated DB Patrick McMorris from injured reserve.
  • Waived DB Marcus Maye (vested veteran).

Eagles

  • Claimed DE Charles Harris off waivers from the Panthers.
  • Placed DE Brandon Graham on injured reserve.
  • Released DT Siaki Ika and WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint from their practice squad.
  • Signed DE K.J. Henry (exception) to their practice squad.

Giants

  • Claimed TE Greg Dulcich off waivers from the Broncos.
  • Placed DE Azeeze Ojulari on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Tomon Fox (exception) to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Patriots

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Signed LB Julius Welschof to their practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

  • Activated LB Gabriel Murphy from injured reserve.
  • Placed LB Ivan Pace on injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Jamin Davis off of the Packers’ practice squad.

