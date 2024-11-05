NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Traded RB Khalil Herbert to the Bengals in exchange for a 2025 7th-round selection.

Bengals

Bills

Browns

  • Released DE Quinton Jefferson with a non-injury settlement.
  • Traded DE Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 7th-round selection to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 5th-round selection and a 2026 6th-round selection.

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Released DE Efe Obada.
  • Acquired DB Marshon Lattimore and a 2025 5th-round selection from the Saints in exchange for a 2025 3rd-round selection, a 2025 4th-round selection, and a 2025 6th-round selection.

Cowboys

  • Released DT Jordan Phillips from Reserve/Injured; designated for return with a non-injury settlement.
  • Waived DB Andrew Booth (partially guaranteed contract).

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Released DB Marquise Blair from their practice squad.
  • Signed G Zack Bailey and C Matthew Cindric to their practice squad.
  • Traded WR Mike Williams to the Steelers in exchange for a conditional 2025 5th-round selection.

Lions

  • Traded DE Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 7th-round selection to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 5th-round selection and a 2026 6th-round selection.

Packers

  • Traded LB Preston Smith to the Steelers in exchange for a 2025 7th-round selection.
  • Waived LB Ralen Goforth from Reserve/Injured with an injury settlement.

Panthers

  • Released LB Jackson Mitchell from their practice squad.
  • Traded WR Jonathan Mingo and a conditional 2025 7th-round selection (from Kansas City) to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 4th-round selection.
  • Waived LB Jacoby Windmon.

Patriots

  • Released C Bryan Hudson from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Monty Rice (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Waived OL Zachary Thomas.

Raiders

Rams

  • Activated OT Joe Noteboom from injured reserve.
  • Released DE Jonah Williams.
  • Released P Ryan Sanborn from their practice squad.
  • Traded DB Tre’Davious White and a 2027 7th-round selection to the Ravens in exchange for a 2026 7th-round selection.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Released DB Michael Dowell from their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Released WR Andy Isabella and LB Craig Young from their practice squad.
  • Signed DT Domenique Davis to their practice squad.
  • Waived TE Rod Williams.

Texans

  • Released LB Shaun Bradley from their practice squad.
  • Signed G Tremayne Anchrum (veteran) to their practice squad.
  • Traded DT Khalil Davis to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 7th-round selection.

Titans

Vikings

