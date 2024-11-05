NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/5

49ers
- Released K Anders Carlson from their practice squad.
- Waived LB Jalen Graham.
- Traded for DT Khalil Davis from the Texans in exchange for a 2026 7th-round selection.
Bears
- Traded RB Khalil Herbert to the Bengals in exchange for a 2025 7th-round selection.
Bengals
Bills
- Placed DE Dawuane Smoot on Reserve/Injured.
- Released DB Mike Edwards with a non-injury settlement.
Browns
- Released DE Quinton Jefferson with a non-injury settlement.
- Traded DE Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 7th-round selection to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 5th-round selection and a 2026 6th-round selection.
Cardinals
- Released WR Chris Moore from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Released TE Eric Tomlinson.
Chiefs
- Released LB Cole Christiansen.
Colts
- Claimed DB Darren Hall off waivers from the Cardinals.
- Placed C Ryan Kelly on Reserve/Injured.
Commanders
- Released DE Efe Obada.
- Acquired DB Marshon Lattimore and a 2025 5th-round selection from the Saints in exchange for a 2025 3rd-round selection, a 2025 4th-round selection, and a 2025 6th-round selection.
Cowboys
- Released DT Jordan Phillips from Reserve/Injured; designated for return with a non-injury settlement.
- Waived DB Andrew Booth (partially guaranteed contract).
Dolphins
- Signed LS Tucker Addington to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Released TE Albert Okwuegbunam from Reserve/Injured; designated for return.
Giants
- Released P Matt Haack.
- Waived DB Nick McCloud.
Jaguars
- Released RB Jake Funk and LB Tanner Muse from their practice squad.
- Signed LS Peter Bowden and T Dennis Daley (veteran) to their practice squad.
Jets
- Released DB Marquise Blair from their practice squad.
- Signed G Zack Bailey and C Matthew Cindric to their practice squad.
- Traded WR Mike Williams to the Steelers in exchange for a conditional 2025 5th-round selection.
Lions
- Traded DE Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 7th-round selection to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 5th-round selection and a 2026 6th-round selection.
Packers
- Traded LB Preston Smith to the Steelers in exchange for a 2025 7th-round selection.
- Waived LB Ralen Goforth from Reserve/Injured with an injury settlement.
Panthers
- Released LB Jackson Mitchell from their practice squad.
- Traded WR Jonathan Mingo and a conditional 2025 7th-round selection (from Kansas City) to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 4th-round selection.
- Waived LB Jacoby Windmon.
Patriots
- Released C Bryan Hudson from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Monty Rice (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Waived OL Zachary Thomas.
Raiders
- Signed RB Tyreik McAllister and TE John Samuel Shenker to their practice squad.
Rams
- Activated OT Joe Noteboom from injured reserve.
- Released DE Jonah Williams.
- Released P Ryan Sanborn from their practice squad.
- Traded DB Tre’Davious White and a 2027 7th-round selection to the Ravens in exchange for a 2026 7th-round selection.
Ravens
- Waived RB Chris Collier.
Saints
- Released DE Niko Lalos from their practice squad.
- Signed G Kyle Hergel to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released DB Michael Dowell from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Released WR Andy Isabella and LB Craig Young from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Domenique Davis to their practice squad.
- Waived TE Rod Williams.
Texans
- Released LB Shaun Bradley from their practice squad.
- Signed G Tremayne Anchrum (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Traded DT Khalil Davis to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 7th-round selection.
Titans
- Signed TE Thomas Odukoya (international), DB Gervarrius Owens, G Cole Spencer, and DB Daryl Worley to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Placed LS Andrew DePaola and K Will Reichard on Reserve/Injured.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!