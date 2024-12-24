NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/24

Bears
- Bears signed DB Adrian Colbert from their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis.
- Bengals signed LB Craig Young.
Bills
- Bills placed LB Baylon Spector on injured reserve.
- Bills signed LB Nicholas Morrow.
Broncos
- Broncos designated RB Tyler Badie to return from injured reserve.
- Broncos signed RB Blake Watson from their practice squad.
- Broncos waived CB Levi Wallace (vested veteran).
Browns
- Browns released DT T.Y. McGill.
- Browns signed K Andre Szmyt.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated DB Jordan Whitehead to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed T Jonah Williams on injured reserve.
- Cardinals placed T Paris Johnson on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed DB Darren Hall (exception).
- Cardinals signed LB Benton Whitley from the Giants’ practice squad.
- Cardinals signed T Jackson Barton from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated TE Peyton Hendershot from reserve/injured (designated for return).
- Chiefs elevated DB Deon Bush from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Chiefs elevated LB Swayze Bozeman from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Colts
- Colts signed G Mark Glowinski from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated T Asim Richards to return from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins released TE Hayden Rucci.
- Dolphins signed DT Neil Farrell (exception).
Eagles
- Eagles released TE Kevin Foelsch.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DT Kyler Baugh.
- Falcons signed LB Rashaan Evans (veteran).
Giants
- Giants activated LB Dyontae Johnson from reserve/injured (designated for return).
- Giants activated TE Peyton Hendershot from reserve/injured (designated for return).
- Giants designated NT Armon Watts to return from injured reserve.
- Giants waived DT Casey Rogers.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the Bengals’ practice squad.
Jets
- Jets placed T Olu Fashanu on injured reserve.
- Jets released TE Neal Johnson.
- Jets signed DB Jarius Monroe from their practice squad.
- Jets signed DE Kameron Cline.
- Jets signed K Greg Joseph (veteran)
Lions
- Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander.
- Lions waived LB David Long (vested veteran).
Packers
- Packers signed RB Deshaun Fenwick.
- Packers placed RB Ellis Merriweather on the practice squad injured list
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Chandler Wooten from the 49ers’ practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots designated LB Curtis Jacobs to return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated WR Anthony Miller from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Texans
- Texans elevated CB D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad (standard elevation).
- Texans elevated WR Jared Wayne from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Titans
- Titans signed LB Raekwon McMillan (veteran).
Vikings
- Vikings designated LB Ivan Pace to return from injured reserve.
- Vikings signed CB Ambry Thomas (veteran).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!