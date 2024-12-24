NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/24

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns released DT T.Y. McGill.
  • Browns signed K Andre Szmyt.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs activated TE Peyton Hendershot from reserve/injured (designated for return).
  • Chiefs elevated DB Deon Bush from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Chiefs elevated LB Swayze Bozeman from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys designated T Asim Richards to return from injured reserve.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins released TE Hayden Rucci.
  • Dolphins signed DT Neil Farrell (exception).

Eagles

  • Eagles released TE Kevin Foelsch.

Falcons

  • Falcons signed DT Kyler Baugh.
  • Falcons signed LB Rashaan Evans (veteran).

Giants

  • Giants activated LB Dyontae Johnson from reserve/injured (designated for return).
  • Giants activated TE Peyton Hendershot from reserve/injured (designated for return).
  • Giants designated NT Armon Watts to return from injured reserve.
  • Giants waived DT Casey Rogers.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets placed T Olu Fashanu on injured reserve.
  • Jets released TE Neal Johnson.
  • Jets signed DB Jarius Monroe from their practice squad.
  • Jets signed DE Kameron Cline.
  • Jets signed K Greg Joseph (veteran)

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed RB Deshaun Fenwick.
  • Packers placed RB Ellis Merriweather on the practice squad injured list

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots designated LB Curtis Jacobs to return from injured reserve.

Ravens

  • Ravens elevated WR Anthony Miller from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Texans

  • Texans elevated CB D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad (standard elevation).
  • Texans elevated WR Jared Wayne from the practice squad (standard elevation).

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings designated LB Ivan Pace to return from injured reserve.
  • Vikings signed CB Ambry Thomas (veteran).

 

