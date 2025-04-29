NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/29

Buccaneers
- Waived DB Dallis Flowers (veteran), LB Daniel Grzesiak, and WR Tanner Knue from the practice squad.
- Released WR Marquez Callaway from the practice squad (veteran).
Cardinals
- Waived G Matthew Jones and TE Bernhard Seikovits (international) from the practice squad.
- Activated TE Bernhard Seikovits from the international exemption list.
Commanders
- Released K Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad (veteran).
- Signed K Matt Gay.
Jaguars
- Received an international roster exemption for WR Louis Rees-Zammit.
Lions
- Waived WR Antoine Green from the practice squad (failed physical).
Packers
- Signed LB Isaiah Simmons.
- Re-signed ERFA WR Bo Melton, P Daniel Whelan, and RB Emanuel Wilson.
Patriots
- Released LS Joe Cardona from the practice squad (veteran).
Saints
- Waived DL Ryder Anderson and QB Ben DiNucci from the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Waived DB Michael Dowell, QB Jaren Hall, OL Mike Novitsky, and LB Kenneth Odumegwu (international) from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Waived DB Ryan Watts from the practice squad (failed physical).
Texans
- Claimed C Jake Andrews off waivers from the Patriots.
Titans
- Released G Arlington Hambright (exception) and T Isaiah Prince (veteran) from the practice squad.
- Claimed DE Titus Leo and DB Mark Perry off waivers from the Patriots.
