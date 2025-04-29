NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

  • Waived DB Dallis Flowers (veteran), LB Daniel Grzesiak, and WR Tanner Knue from the practice squad.
  • Released WR Marquez Callaway from the practice squad (veteran).

Cardinals

  • Waived G Matthew Jones and TE Bernhard Seikovits (international) from the practice squad.
  • Activated TE Bernhard Seikovits from the international exemption list.

Commanders

Jaguars

  • Received an international roster exemption for WR Louis Rees-Zammit.

Lions

  • Waived WR Antoine Green from the practice squad (failed physical).

Packers

Patriots

  • Released LS Joe Cardona from the practice squad (veteran).

Saints

Seahawks

  • Waived DB Michael Dowell, QB Jaren Hall, OL Mike Novitsky, and LB Kenneth Odumegwu (international) from the practice squad.

Steelers

  • Waived DB Ryan Watts from the practice squad (failed physical).

Texans

Titans

