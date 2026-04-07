NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/7

Bengals
- Waived C Matt Lee
Bills
- International exemption for OT Travis Clayton
Buccaneers
- Signed DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
- Signed WR David Sills V
Cardinals
- ERFA K Joshua Karty and DT P.J. Mustipher signed tenders
Falcons
- ERFA DT Elijah Garcia signed tender
Giants
- ERFA WR Ryan Miller signed tender
Patriots
- Traded LB Marte Mapu and 2027 7th to Texans for 2027 6th
Raiders
- RFA C Jordan Meredith and ERFA DE Charles Snowden signed tenders
- Officially signed QB Kirk Cousins
Texans
- Traded 2027 6th to Patriots for LB Marte Mapu and 2027 7th
Vikings
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!