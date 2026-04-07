NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/7

By
Logan Ulrich
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Bengals

Bills

  • International exemption for OT Travis Clayton

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Falcons

Giants

Patriots

  • Traded LB Marte Mapu and 2027 7th to Texans for 2027 6th 

Raiders

Texans

  • Traded 2027 6th to Patriots for LB Marte Mapu and 2027 7th 

Vikings

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