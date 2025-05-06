NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/6

Chiefs
- Placed DE B.J. Thompson on the reserve/non-football illness list.
- Released DB Robert Rochell.
- Signed first-round OT Josh Simmons.
- Signed WR Jimmy Holiday, LB Cooper McDonald, and DB Major Williams.
- Waived DB Will Brooks.
- Waived WR Justin Lockhart with an injury designation.
Ravens
- Released K Justin Tucker with a post-June 1 designation.
- Signed OT Joseph Noteboom.
Seahawks
- Waived DE T.J. Jackson and LB Jackson Woodard.
