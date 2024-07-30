NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Chargers

  • Chargers activated LB Junior Colson from the non-football injury list

Cowboys

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

  • Ravens signed LB Quincy Roche
  • Ravens placed DE Malik Hamm on injured reserve

Steelers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply