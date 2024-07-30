NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/30

Bills
- Bills waived LB Shayne Simon
- Bills signed DB Kareem Jackson
Chargers
- Chargers activated LB Junior Colson from the non-football injury list
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DB Trevon Diggs from the PUP list
Eagles
- Eagles waived DB Mario Goodrich
- Eagles signed C Nick Gates
Falcons
- Falcons waived WR Isaiah Wooden
- Falcons signed WRs Jesse Matthews and James Washington
- Falcons placed OT Tyler Vrabel on the retired list
Giants
- Giants waived DB Aaron Robinson
- Giants signed G Greg Van Roten
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived DE Andre Carter, LB Trey Kiser, and K Riley Patterson
- Jaguars signed DE Rasheem Green, DE Raymond Johnson, and LB Tanner Muse
Jets
- Jets released FB Nick Bawden
- Jets signed TE Anthony Firkser
Packers
- Packers waived DB Zyon Gilbert, TE Henry Pearson, and K James Turner
- Packers waived WR Alex McGough from injured reserve with a settlement
- Packers signed LB Peter Bowden, DB Don Callis, and DB Alonzo Davis
- Packers activated DB Kitan Oladapo from the non-football injury list
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Tayvion Robinson
- Panthers placed RB Rashaad Penny on the retired list
Raiders
- Raiders waived LB Darien Butler
- Raiders signed WR Terrell Bynum
Ravens
- Ravens signed LB Quincy Roche
- Ravens placed DE Malik Hamm on injured reserve
Steelers
- Steelers released WR Marquez Callaway and DB Josiah Scott
- Steelers signed DB Kyler McMichael and TE Matt Sokol
