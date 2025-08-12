NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/12

Bears
- DB Ameer Speed reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Placed DB Shaun Wade on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Millard Bradford, DB Mekhi Garner, DB Kaleb Hayes, and DB Mark Perry.
- Waived DB Major Burns with an injury designation.
- Waived WR John Jackson and K Jonathan Kim.
Bills
- Signed DB Tre Herndon.
- Waived TE Matt Sokol.
Broncos
- Activated WR A.T. Perry.
Browns
- Placed WR Luke Floriea on injured reserve reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Signed DE Titus Leo.
- Waived WR Chase Cota.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB JayVian Farr and RB Jase McClellan.
- Waived K Ryan Coe and QB Michael Pratt (failed physical).
Cardinals
- Claimed OT Roy Mbaeteka off waivers from the Browns.
- Placed WR Trishton Jackson on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Kelly Akharaiyi.
Chiefs
- Signed RB Michael Wiley.
Colts
- Waived LB Liam Anderson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Commanders
- Placed DE Viliami Fehoko on injured reserve reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cowboys
- Released C Dakoda Shepley from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Placed RB Alexander Mattison on injured reserve.
- Signed RB Mike Boone and RB Aaron Shampklin.
- Waived WR Monaray Baldwin.
Eagles
- Signed DT Justin Rogers.
- Waived LS Christian Johnstone.
Giants
- Waived RB Rushawn Baker from injured reserve with a settlement.
Packers
- Claimed WR Kawaan Baker off waivers from the Raiders.
- Signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price.
- Waived DB Isaiah Dunn and RB Jalen White with injury designations.
Patriots
- Signed RB Shane Watts.
- Waived RB Deneric Prince with an injury designation.
Raiders
- Waived WR Seth Williams from injured reserve with a settlement.
Rams
- Placed TE Anthony Torres on injured reserve reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Saints
- Placed G Will Clapp on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Roderick Daniels, TE Seth Green, and DT Jayden Peevy.
- Waived WR Chris Tyree from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Waived TE Mason Pline with an injury designation.
Seahawks
- Signed LB Alphonzo Tuputala.
- Waived DB Kam Alexander.
Steelers
- Placed DB Cameron McCutcheon on injured reserve reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Texans
- Placed TE Brevin Jordan on injured reserve.
- Signed T Conor McDermott.
Titans
- Signed LB Khaleke Hudson and LB Blake Lynch.
- Waived LB Anfernee Orji with an injury designation.
- Waived LB David Gbenda.
Vikings
- Placed WR Rondale Moore on injured reserve.
- Waived C Zeke Correll with an injury designation.
- Waived LB Brian Asamoah.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!