NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/12

Bears

  • DB Ameer Speed reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Placed DB Shaun Wade on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Millard Bradford, DB Mekhi Garner, DB Kaleb Hayes, and DB Mark Perry.
  • Waived DB Major Burns with an injury designation.
  • Waived WR John Jackson and K Jonathan Kim.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Placed WR Luke Floriea on injured reserve reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Signed DE Titus Leo.
  • Waived WR Chase Cota.

Buccaneers

  • Signed DB JayVian Farr and RB Jase McClellan.
  • Waived K Ryan Coe and QB Michael Pratt (failed physical).

Cardinals

  • Claimed OT Roy Mbaeteka off waivers from the Browns.
  • Placed WR Trishton Jackson on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Kelly Akharaiyi.

Chiefs

  • Signed RB Michael Wiley.

Colts

  • Waived LB Liam Anderson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Commanders

  • Placed DE Viliami Fehoko on injured reserve reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

  • Waived RB Rushawn Baker from injured reserve with a settlement.

Packers

Patriots

  • Signed RB Shane Watts.
  • Waived RB Deneric Prince with an injury designation.

Raiders

  • Waived WR Seth Williams from injured reserve with a settlement.

Rams

  • Placed TE Anthony Torres on injured reserve reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Saints

  • Placed G Will Clapp on injured reserve.
  • Signed WR Roderick Daniels, TE Seth Green, and DT Jayden Peevy.
  • Waived WR Chris Tyree from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Waived TE Mason Pline with an injury designation.

Seahawks

  • Signed LB Alphonzo Tuputala.
  • Waived DB Kam Alexander.

Steelers

  • Placed DB Cameron McCutcheon on injured reserve reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

