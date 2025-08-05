NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/5

49ers

Bills

Browns

  • Signed QB Tyler Huntley.
  • Waived DB Anthony Kendall with an injury designation.
  • Waived WR Mike Woods from injured reserve with a settlement.

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • DT Josh Fuga reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Cowboys

Giants

  • RB Rushawn Baker reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Lions

  • RB Kye Robichaux reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Signed DB Luq Barcoo.

Packers

  • Signed G Lecitus Smith.
  • Waived WR Sam Brown with an injury designation.

Patriots

Raiders

Saints

  • Claimed TE Mason Pline off waivers from the 49ers.
  • Waived TE Seth Green.

Seahawks

  • Placed DB A.J. Finley on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Michael Dowell, LS Zach Triner, and RB Anthony Tyus.
  • Waived LB Seth Coleman and DB D.K. Kaufman.

Steelers

  • Signed DB Daryl Porter.
  • Waived TE Kevin Foelsch.

Texans

Titans

