NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/5

49ers
- Released WR Andy Isabella with a Failure to Disclose Physical Condition.
- Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
Bills
- Signed LB Justin Hollins.
Browns
- Signed QB Tyler Huntley.
- Waived DB Anthony Kendall with an injury designation.
- Waived WR Mike Woods from injured reserve with a settlement.
Buccaneers
- Activated G Iosua Opeta.
- Signed QB Teddy Bridgewater.
- Waived P Jake Julien.
Chargers
- DT Josh Fuga reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cowboys
- Released WR Parris Campbell from injured reserve with a settlement.
Giants
- RB Rushawn Baker reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Lions
- RB Kye Robichaux reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Signed DB Luq Barcoo.
Packers
- Signed G Lecitus Smith.
- Waived WR Sam Brown with an injury designation.
Patriots
- Claimed DB Tre Avery off waivers from the 49ers.
- Placed DB Marcellas Dial and NT Jaquelin Roy on injured reserve.
- Released TE Tyler Davis.
- Signed DT Bryce Ganious and RB JaMycal Hasty.
Raiders
- Traded DT Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles for DB Thomas Booker.
Saints
- Claimed TE Mason Pline off waivers from the 49ers.
- Waived TE Seth Green.
Seahawks
- Placed DB A.J. Finley on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Michael Dowell, LS Zach Triner, and RB Anthony Tyus.
- Waived LB Seth Coleman and DB D.K. Kaufman.
Steelers
- Signed DB Daryl Porter.
- Waived TE Kevin Foelsch.
Texans
- Signed TE Dalton Keene.
- Waived WR Jared Wayne.
Titans
- Signed DB Joshuah Bledsoe and DB Quandre Diggs.
- Waived DE Titus Leo and DB Mark Perry.
